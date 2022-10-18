Glasgow organisations win awards at Scottish SME Annual Business Awards

Glasgow really does it best - even entrepreunership and business management - here’s a list of all the winners from the city named in the Scottish SME Awards this year.

Several Glasgow based businesses were amongst the winners at the fourth annual Scottish SME Business Awards sponsored by Business Connect.

The Scottish SME Business Awards aim to provide a platform to shine a spotlight on the businesses that have made a positive difference in the market they operate within and have enjoyed growth as a result.

The ceremony was held virtually on October 17, with the winners being chosen by votes from the public.

Here’s a list of all the winners:

Old Mother Hunt won the New Business of the Year Award

Locavore won Retail Business of the Year Award.

Clearview Intelligence was the recipient of the Tech Business of the Year Award

Simple Online Pharmacy took home Business of the Year.

Made Brave received the Best Business in Glasgow award.

Made Brave is a marketing agency based in Glasgow that works with clients like the BBC, IBM, Google, Dorito’s, First Bus, and Nestle.

Yamin Mahmood, CEO of Business Connect commented: “We want to congratulate all the winners from this year’s awards. The Scottish SME Business Awards celebrate the most dedicated business professionals thathave stood out from the crowd and have shown great entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen.

“SME businesses play a vital role in Scotland’s economy and we feel that it is of great importance to recognise the drive and commitment of the individuals and organisations that are the forefront of their industries.”