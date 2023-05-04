The Glasgow Science Festival is back and bigger than ever!

The Glasgow Science Festival has announced its return next month - now with its biggest programme of free events yet.

This years theme is ‘Glasgow’s Looking Forward’ - which will set the agenda for over 100 free activities and events from Thursday, June 1 to Sunday, June 11.

All ages are welcome at the events in over 50 venues across the city - highlights from this years exhibition include:

A six-metre-wide floating vision of Earth,

physics lessons from trapeze artists,

Live Dungeons and Dragons style roleplaying visit to the ‘Glasgow of the future’

Virtual reality tours of the human body

and a celebration of Govan’s ‘Wee Forest’.

The Festival will also host the grand final of the Creating Engineers competition, which attracted entries from more than 3,000 P5 and P6 pupils from across the West of Scotland who were challenged to solve challenges using the construction set K’Nex.

2023 marks the 17th annual Glasgow Science Festival, now with even more venues than before, including:

The Botanic Gardens

Kelvin Hall

Mitchell Library

Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

Riverside Museum

Hunterian Museum

The University of Glasgow’s new Mazumdar-Shaw Advanced Research Centre

Community Circus Paisley

Mackintosh Queen’s Cross

It’s worth checking out the festival website too - as many exhibitions will be happening in local community spaces and libraries across Glasgow.

An online Glasgow Science Festival is also on the website - hosting educational videos from experts at the universities and other British academic institution. Topics covered in the online festival include: cyber security, climate change, virology, biology, misinformation and more, as well as the chance to interact with leading researchers in a series of live chats.

Dr Deborah McNeill of the University of Glasgow is the Glasgow Science Festival’s director. She said: “Glasgow has a proud history of making breakthroughs in science and engineering, and the programme we’ve put together this year offers a fantastic range of events which celebrate the city’s past successes and showcases some of the innovations which are being developed here today.

“We have something in the programme everyone, from family-focused events at the Botanics and the city’s museums which offer kids a chance to engage with science and learn from real researchers, to music and comedy shows geared more towards adults.