Glasgow’s Southside has long been an up and coming neighbourhood - now a Glasgow councillor argues that it’s the best in the city, even better than the West End

Glasgow’s Southside is fast overtaking the West End in popularity according to a city councillor.

Newlands was rated recently as one of the best places to live in the UK according to the Sunday Times.

Newlands SNP councillor Sean Ferguson said the “south side is fast eclipsing the west end as the city’s best area to live and socialise in”.

He asked council leader Susan Aitken if she agreed at a council meeting last week mentioning how south city neighbourhood Newlands has shot to fame after earning national praise.

Councillor Aitken explained how new neighbourhoods including Drumchapel could join Newlands in becoming hip in the future thanks to investment.

She replied: “As leader of the council I would never seek to trade off parts of the city against each other. All points of the compass in Glasgow have amazing things to offer.

“What I would point out though is that it is Newlands’ turn in the spotlight this time. But these kinds of surveys that pop up every so often in newspapers and by international organisations have focused on a whole range of neighbourhoods in the city.

“Obviously Finnieston had its time in the spotlight for a number of years.”

A view of the Southside from the West End | GCC

Councillor Aitken pointed out Dennistoun and Battlefield have received similar good press and added: “I think there are many more to come as we continue to invest in our neighbourhoods to implement some of the town centre plans for example.”

The council leader said investment going into Drumchapel could see it become a new “hipster” place to go and make a home and “have a good life in Glasgow”.