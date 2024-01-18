A yellow weather warning is in place in Glasgow over the weekend as snow and high wind speeds are expected

An Amber warning for snow is in force across northern parts of Scotland over the early weekend - before breaking way for wet and windy weather later on - and it seems likely that Glasgow will see snow at some point over the weekend.

Cold Arctic air will be blowing in - bringing with it snow and ice hazards to Glasgow. A number of Met Office weather warnings will remain in force over the weekend, with an Amber warning for snow for northern parts of Scotland in force until 1800 yesterday (January 18), where high ground could see in excess of 40cm of snow accumulate before the weekend. At lower levels in the north of mainland Scotland, snow will start to turn to rain from the last night to Friday.

The cold Arctic air currently in place over the UK will start to be displaced from the north and west from Friday, allowing weather conditions to take on an Atlantic influence again with milder air eventually returning.

While temperatures will increase from the markedly low figures of recent days, this change in airmass will also introduce a return to much windier weather for Sunday and Monday as well as bring spells of rain, especially in the west (meaning Glasgow's going to see some wild weather going into the week).

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist David Hayter explained: “Conditions will stay cold on Friday but a change in weather type is on the way, bringing milder air for the UK during the course of the weekend.

“This change will initially be relatively benign in terms of weather impacts, with a dry Friday and start to Saturday for many in the south of the UK. The Atlantic influence will then introduce some wet and windy weather, with a deep area of low pressure approaching from the west on Sunday.

