A videographer and photographer who travelled the world snapping world-class campaigns has swapped a career behind the camera for a career in care.

Andrew Blake (34) from Pollokshields is embarking on a new profession at a care home in Govan, Florence House, in which he is responsible for the mental and physical activities for the elderly residents as an in-house wellbeing enabler.

In a previous career, Andrew globe-trotted from his home in Glasgow’s southside to Toronto to pursue a university education in filmmaking and screenwriting. This saw him working on national campaigns for President’s Choice, a grocery supplier in Canada, and telecommunications giant, Rogers.

A trip to New York presented him with the opportunity to work alongside photography heavyweights and set him up for a return to Scotland where he pursued photography and videography with fashion editorials, weddings and freelance campaigns forming the majority of his portfolio.

Andrew had the career most people longed for, but he was lacking passion and an intrinsic feeling of reward in his career choice.

Andrew said: “I had the career everyone envied, fast-paced, glamorous and I was working on some huge campaigns both in Scotland and overseas. As much as I enjoyed it, I wanted a career that made a difference to the everyday quality of life for people.

“After some reflection, I decided I wanted to try a new career, but I wasn’t sure where to start. Even though I am relatively still young, it is daunting trying to find a new job, a new sector and essentially start learning all over again.

“I have always been quite a caring person and so I knew I had strengths in that area. I saw the job advert for the wellbeing enabler at Florence House and it really resonated with me.

“I don’t have a background in nursing or social care but the role didn’t require that. It needed someone who could form meaningful relationships with residents, develop engaging and stimulating activities and provide a sense of community for the people living in the care home.”

The residents at Florence House all benefit from the small team of dedicated wellbeing enablers working in the home to curate a rich social calendar. Each resident is encouraged to join activities and excursions as part of their care at the home.

All of the residents’ hobbies, interests and passions are taken into account when planning the weekly activity schedule which currently includes; cookery classes, crafting cafes, ballroom dancing, surprise day-tours to a mystery location, walking football and men’s shed days.

Andrew continued: “A big part of my role is to keep the residents connected to their community. We regularly engage with events in Govan, day trips and community events are a cornerstone of our social calendar. The more we can do in the area that many of our residents have lived in for most of their lives, the better.

“I am passionate about ensuring our residents are in the community, socialising and living rich-meaningful lives, not confined to the walls of a care home. Our residents don’t lose a sense of their interests and passions just because they come to a care home, it’s our job to facilitate activities and opportunities that bring joy our residents.

“I love taking the residents out, we try to get out once a day. It keeps their minds and bodies active and stimulated and ensures they are coming to a home that keeps their mental and physical health front-of-mind.”

Florence House is part of the Oakminster Healthcare Group which owns and operates five care homes in Glasgow and the surrounding area.