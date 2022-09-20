HMS Glasgow frigate will take to the River Clyde this year

The HMS Glasgow is nearing the final stages of its construction after five years in the Govan shipyard.

The HMS Glasgow - the huge military frigate being constructed in Govan - will take to the River Clyde for the first time this year, operators BAE systems confirm.

HMS Glasgow will be the Royal Navy’s first Type 26 frigate, and is one of three being constructed, with the other two being built in Cardiff and Belfast.

BAE Systems said in its half-year results: “The Type 26 programme continues to progress with construction underway on the first three City Class Type 26 frigates.

“Preparations continue for the first of class, Glasgow, to depart our Govan shipyard and enter the water later this year.

“She will then transition to our Scotstoun shipyard where further outfit, test and commissioning will take place.

“Half of the major units of the second ship in class, Cardiff, are erected, while the third ship, Belfast, continues to progress after entering manufacture in June 2021.”

The massive new BAE Systems shipbuilding facility in Govan plans to construct more Type 26 frigates in the future, with hopes to construct up to four more frigates after the initial run takes to water.

To facilitate the BAE’s aspirations, they hope to upgrade the shipyard into a ‘frigate factory’ on the River Clyde.

BAE Systems submitted a proposal of notice to Glasgow City Council in May, signalling their intent to submit an application for planning permission in summer.

Earlier this year, the defence contractor said they ‘must’ configure and upgrade its existing ship building capability in Govan, in order to meet the UK’s future shipbuilding requirement.