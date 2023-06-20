Register
House of Gods Glasgow set to open soon after gaining alcohol license

The new hotel will even come with its own butler service!

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 20th Jun 2023, 08:32 BST

A new ‘luxury’ hotel in Glasgow with a butler service is gearing up to open as it gains an alcohol licence.

The boutique House of Gods hotel in Glassford Street promises an ‘Orient Express’ type atmosphere, a council meeting heard.

Among its attractions, the new venue will offer a full butler service in all rooms, a spa, rooftop bar, and a restaurant serving Mediterranean food, Glasgow’s licensing board meeting was told.

Agent Archie MacIver said the hotel aims to “offer a luxury experience” and will be “finished to a high standard.”

It will be housed in a B-listed building at 61 to 65 Glassford Street, which previously was home to Mamafubu restaurant and Peckham’s Deli.

It is understood it could open as soon as August and follows on from a House of Gods hotel launch in Edinburgh.

Responding to a question at the meeting about what the butler service would entail, Mr MacIver said they could bring “milk and cookies” at bedtime as well as alcohol or toiletries among other items.

House of Gods will open in the Merchant City soon
House of Gods will open in the Merchant City soon

Mr MacIver told the licensing board rooms will be priced between £200 and £500 per night depending on time of the year and other factors and 50 staff will be employed.

The application for the variation of premises licence was granted at the licensing board meeting on Friday to applicant Merchant Properties Scotland.

