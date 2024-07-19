Huge British ethical jewellers debuts at first Scottish outlet in Glasgow City Centre
An ethical jewellery brand is set to debut in its first Scottish store in Argyll Arcade in Glasgow City Centre.
Glaswegians will be able to grab ethically sourced and produced jewellery, like lab-grown diamonds and recycled metals, in the city centre. The brand also debuts at Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, and Belfast at the same time, though no other Scottish outlets are stocking Sacet at time of writing (July 19, 2024).
A spokesperson for Sacet said: “This is a huge milestone for Sacet as we enter into five Austen & Blake stores across the UK for the first time. "The launch of Sacet into the Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, Glasgow and Belfast stores will enable customers to experience our ethical range in person."
"Each piece takes a fresh approach to fine jewellery with a two-diamond pendant in the shape of butterfly wings or contemporary stud earrings that suggest the silhouette of a flower.
"It will also mark the first time Austen & Blake has had an ethical jewellery range featuring recycled metals across these stores.”
