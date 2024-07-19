Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The new jewellery brand will debut at the Austen & Blake outlet in Argyll Arcade

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An ethical jewellery brand is set to debut in its first Scottish store in Argyll Arcade in Glasgow City Centre.

Ethical jewellery brand Sacet are now displaying their products in the Austen & Blake store in Argyll Arcade,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glaswegians will be able to grab ethically sourced and produced jewellery, like lab-grown diamonds and recycled metals, in the city centre. The brand also debuts at Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, and Belfast at the same time, though no other Scottish outlets are stocking Sacet at time of writing (July 19, 2024).

A spokesperson for Sacet said: “This is a huge milestone for Sacet as we enter into five Austen & Blake stores across the UK for the first time. "The launch of Sacet into the Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, Glasgow and Belfast stores will enable customers to experience our ethical range in person."

"Each piece takes a fresh approach to fine jewellery with a two-diamond pendant in the shape of butterfly wings or contemporary stud earrings that suggest the silhouette of a flower.

"It will also mark the first time Austen & Blake has had an ethical jewellery range featuring recycled metals across these stores.”