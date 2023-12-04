Sanjeev Kohli, Amy Macdonald, and Jim Kerr will feature on the new limited series podcast celebrating the Hydro's 10th birthday

OVO Hydro have today launched a special edition podcast to mark the finale of their 10th birthday season – The HYDR10 Podcast. Hosted by presenter Katy J, the 5-episode series explores behind-the-scenes stories from Scotland’s home of live entertainment, as told by those who know it best.

From bands, to comedians, promoters and staff, the podcast is brimming with insider anecdotes – like an audible backstage pass to one of the biggest and best entertainment venues in the world.

Podcast host Katy J said: “It’s a huge honour to be trusted to host this podcast series celebrating 10 years of The OVO Hydro.

“These episodes really prove what this wonderful spaceship on the Clyde means to the people of Scotland and how much it’s already transformed the landscape for entertainment in Scotland.

“The Hydro is the ultimate home for the best fans in the world and the biggest artists on the planet!

“It’s been quite the decade and we’re just getting started. The Hydro’s legacy will continue well into the next.”

Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr sets the scene in episode one, crediting the grounds of the Hydro for one of the band's biggest hits. Jim said: “Where the Hydro stands was the inspiration for arguably one of Simple Minds’ most popular songs – Waterfront.

“In the 80’s the waterfront was a sad place, and no one knew what the future would bring - although the song dares to be confident that there would be a great, great future.

“Now, when you look around that area and see the rebirth…the Hydro played a huge hand in that – and the song’s optimistic outlook was validated!”

Across the 5 episodes, fans will hear some brilliant memories from other local legends including Fran Healy, Bemz and the only female Scottish solo-singer to sell out the Hydro, Amy Macdonald. Others familiar with selling out the venue are Scottish comedy greats Kevin Bridges and Still Game who hold the joint record for most shows at the venue, neck and neck on 51. In episode 2, ‘Hurdy Gurdy Gurdy in the Windae Boxes!’, the podcast welcomes Sanjeev Kohli to share some of his favourite moments.

Reflecting on his time on stage, Kohli shares a story from the first run of shows in 2014, where each night he watched 12,000 shocked faces look back as he burst into an unexpected full Bollywood number, complete with a troupe of dancers.

Now, he says “When I drive by the Hydro, I need to double check I actually played it”.

Across the episodes, listeners will also get a look behind the scenes as Scottish promoters Geoff Ellis and Mark Mackie give us the scoop on their top moments from the past decade, plus some of the Hydro’s very own team gives the backstage gossip. The Hydro’s Director of Live Entertainment, Debbie McWilliams, brings the series to a close in ‘The Woman Behind the Hydro’ as she shares with Katy how she thinks the Hydro has changed the face of live entertainment in Scotland.

Debbie also reflects on her favourite shows across the years with Sir Rod Stewart, Prince and Elton John taking the top spots. And the memories don’t stop there - as fans will be treated to tales from other favourites including presenter Laura Boyd, DJ Frazi.er, fashion designer Siobhan McKenzie, and Paolo Nutini’s co-manager and younger sister, Francesca – plus much more!

The HYDR10 Podcast was created and produced by The Big Light for the OVO Hydro. It has been launched on The Big Light Network and will be available to listen to on all other major global directories including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.