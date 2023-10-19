Becky Hill announces huge 2024 UK arena tour including date at the OVO Hydro

The singer is set to perform at the OVO Hydro in October 2024 on her biggest UK arena tour.

British singer and songwriter, Becky Hill, is set to grace stages across the UK in October 2024 as she embarks on her biggest headline shows to date with a nationwide arena tour in support of her highly anticipated upcoming second album.

With an irrefutable aptitude for writing chart-smashing dance-pop songs and a reputation as a leading force in the UK music scene, Becky Hill is without a doubt one of the UK’s most exceptional talents, having secured two BRIT Awards, eighteen Top 40 singles (including the current hit ‘Disconnect’) and billions of streams.

Playing arena shows across the country, this tour will mark an incredible milestone in Becky’s career. The sensational live shows will once again showcase her incredible vocal prowess, captivating stage presence, and her ability to connect with fans in an unparalleled way.

Becky says, “This is my biggest tour yet! ARENAS HERE I COME!! I can’t wait to play all my hits for you as well as tracks from my new album. see you there for a party!”

Becky Hill’s chart-topping journey has seen collaborations with some of the world’s most renowned artists and producers and has ignited dancefloors and huge audiences this summer at festivals such as Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Parklife, and TRNSMT.

This tour announcement will certainly build excitement for fans towards the release of her highly anticipated second album slated for release in 2024.