International electric car manufacturer opens showroom in Glasgow Southside

Scotland's inaugural Polestar Showroom officially opened at leading retail and leisure destination Silverburn on Friday, March 22.

This marks a significant milestone in the region's automotive and retail landscape, as the renowned Swedish electric car manufacturer brings its innovative designs and commitment to sustainability to Silverburn.

Polestar's arrival promises to 'infuse Silverburn with a fresh and dynamic energy', adding to the diverse range of experiences, shops, restaurants, and more available to customers.

This is part of a series of new store openings and moves announced within the centre, including the recently opened Eurochange kiosk, which will offer guests 'industry leading exchange rates on foreign currency exchanges.'

In addition, Costa Coffee will relocate to a new larger inline unit late April. In tandem with this move, Silverburn will soon welcome Mr. Pretzel, which will occupy the existing Costa site. Customers can expect freshly baked pretzels and snacks from the new outlet.

David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn said: "As Silverburn continues to evolve and expand, these latest brand additions underscore our commitment to delivering an exceptional retail and leisure experience for our guests.

“It has already been a busy year for new brands at Silverburn, and we have more exciting announcements to come. We look forward to welcoming everyone to experience everything we have to offer throughout 2024.”