Glaswegians will soon be able to get their hands on the viral American ‘Chicken Sandwich’ from Popeye’s that saw Scots left out as cars queued for hours in the USA to get a hold of the coveted chicken burger.

The long anticipated arrival will see a drive thru restaurant bringing a taste of New Orleans to Barrhead’s new retail park.

The all-new restaurant will be situated in Barrhead’s shopping district on Glasgow Road, marking the brand’s 12th opening in 2023, and the chain’s 29th opening since landing in the UK in November 2021.

Chicken fans in the Glasgow area and beyond will be able to experience Popeyes world-famous ‘shatter crunch’ for themselves once they get their hands on the menu at the Barrhead fast-food joint.

Hailing from the southern state of Louisana, home to some of the best food in the western world and the cultural capital of New Orleans, Popeyes hopes to offer authentic flavours of the south to Glasgow. From their signature 12-hour marinated chicken to original Southern biscuits and gravy.

Popeyes will also be serving its brand-new breakfast menu, including the Big Breakfast Roll (a sausage patty, egg, streaky bacon, and American cheese in a soft bun), a variety of sausage, bacon, egg and cheese muffins, cajun hash browns, and its famous Louisiana buttermilk biscuits served with cinnamon sugar or Nutella.

Tom Crowley, CEO at Popeyes UK, said: “We are thrilled to announce that Popeyes will be opening in Scotland for the first time later this year. Opening restaurants in Scotland has been key for us since we first landed in the UK, and we’re looking forward to opening across the country, starting with a drive thru in Barrhead.

“Our recent openings have been some of the biggest to date, not just in the UK but for Popeyes globally, and we are confident that our launch in Scotland will prove just as popular.”

The new restaurant will be located within Barrhead’s retail park, located on Glasgow Road, with customers able to order via the drive thru lane, online for kerbside collection, or inside the restaurant.

Kerbside parking bays will be available for those who order online and collect, and the new restaurant will seat 56 people for dine in, with 16 seats outside.