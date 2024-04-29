Italian Beauty brand opens outlet in Braehead Shopping Centre
A new Italian beauty brand has opened in Braehead Shopping Centre.
KIKO Milano, the Italian cosmetics brand, has opened a c.1,000 sq ft store stocking its range of beauty products including makeup, face and body treatments. The new unit has been signed on a 10-year lease and is located on the Upper Level of the shopping centre.
KIKO Milano currently has 25 stores across the UK with a rapid expansion plan to open multiple new stores in key shopping districts in the UK this year.
Braehead has continued to enhance its health and beauty offer following the opening of Scotland’s largest Superdrug at the centre last year - with Bodycare joining the centre’s line up last month.
Paul Devin, KIKO Milano UK and Ireland Managing Director, comments: "The launch of KIKO Milano into Braehead Shopping Centre marks a significant milestone for the brand with our first store in Scotland as part of our expansion plan.
“Braehead is a premium destination for the beauty shopper, and our partnership extends the accessibility of KIKO's wide range of high-performance beauty products to an important new demographic."
