Italian Beauty brand opens outlet in Braehead Shopping Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new Italian beauty brand has opened in Braehead Shopping Centre.

KIKO Milano, the Italian cosmetics brand, has opened a c.1,000 sq ft store stocking its range of beauty products including makeup, face and body treatments. The new unit has been signed on a 10-year lease and is located on the Upper Level of the shopping centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

KIKO Milano currently has 25 stores across the UK with a rapid expansion plan to open multiple new stores in key shopping districts in the UK this year.

Braehead has continued to enhance its health and beauty offer following the opening of Scotland’s largest Superdrug at the centre last year - with Bodycare joining the centre’s line up last month.

Kiko Milano has opened in Braehead Shopping Centre.

Paul Devin, KIKO Milano UK and Ireland Managing Director, comments: "The launch of KIKO Milano into Braehead Shopping Centre marks a significant milestone for the brand with our first store in Scotland as part of our expansion plan.