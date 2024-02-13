The Body Shop collapses into administration with 5 stores in and around Glasgow at risk
The Body Shop has gone into administration, putting 2,000 jobs at risk across the country, with five stores in and around Glasgow.
The Body Shop filed a notice to appoint administrators late on Monday, February 12.
Branches of the cosmetics and beauty outlet are thought to be staying open as usual for the time being while administrators, FRP, consider options moving forward - whether this means closure or continued work under a different operator is unclear at this time.
Glasgow locations of The Body Shop include Glasgow Central Station, the St Enoch Centre, Silverburn shopping centre, Glasgow Fort and Braehead shopping centre - this amounts to 5 retail outlets in Greater Glasgow out of 200 stores UK wide.
The administrators are expected to seek buyers for the business and its assets - meaning the shops could continue under different ownership - but the process could take a while and retail outlets alongside staff could be downsized massively after being bought over.
This news comes only a few weeks after The Body Shop was bought for £207m by private equity company Aurelius.