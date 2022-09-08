Justin Bieber cancels Glasgow gig amidst battle with facial paralysis

The Canadian singer-songwriter has had to cancel his Glasgow gig, set to take place as part of his world tour, as he struggles with his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

Justin Bieber has cancelled his concert in Glasgow set to take place in February next year, as he struggles with a health condition.

This news comes as the 28 year-old pop star cancelled his current world tour after being diagnosed with Ramsey Hunt Syndrome earlier this year.

Bieber’s concert has been postponed indefinitely, as he told fans of his difficulties performing with the condition.

What is Ramsey Hunt Syndrome?

The syndrome affects the facial nerve near one of your ears and can cause facial paralysis alongside hearing loss in the affected ear.

Justin Beiber performs at Coachella 2022

The singer shot to stardom in the 2010’s, and recently resumed touring, was set to continue with the current tour until March 202.

Writing on his Instagram Story on Tuesday night, Justin told his fans and followers: "Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed.

"As a result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour.

“After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows but it took a real toll on me."

"This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now.

"So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be okay but I need time to rest and get better. I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world.