Labour leader issues fresh plea for fully integrated Glasgow public transport system

George Redmond wants to secure a fairer deal for Glasgow through a new public transport system

Glasgow’s Labour leader has issued a fresh plea for a fully integrated not-for-profit public transport system in the city which is controlled by the public.

At Thursday’s full council meeting, councillor George Redmond, is expected to present a motion that demands a new fair funding agreement for Glasgow in the wake of the cost of living crisis.

The motion will also focus on issues impacting many Glaswegians including an “inadequate” public transport system. It comes after First Bus put forth plans to cut the Night Time Bus service, which were later withdrawn due to push back from the hospitality industry and politicians.

Bus workers in the Unite union have halted plans to strike over August bank holiday weekend.

The motion reads: “The council notes that for too long, Glasgow has been let down by two failing governments, both at Holyrood and Westminster. The people of Glasgow deserve a competent and functioning Scottish Government, who act in the best interests of all the citizens of our city.

“The council notes the recent proposals by the Scottish Government to increase Council Tax for the poorest people in society. This increase will affect thousands of hard-working families across the city, who are already struggling to make ends meet during a cost-of-living crisis. These increases are a direct result of years of SNP cuts to local government, leaving the people of Glasgow being asked to pay more for less.”

Councillor Redmond’s motion will also raise concerns over budget reductions which has impacted public services, cleansing, schools and the culture sector.

Commenting ahead of Thursday’s full Council meeting, councillor, George Redmond said: “It is abundantly clear that, after over two decades of mismanagement and austerity under the SNP and the Tories, Glasgow has suffered greatly. This city is the driving force of Scotland’s economy, yet has been treated as a second-class city. The people of Glasgow have had to pay more for less due to SNP cuts to local government, and it is time for a new deal.

“Labour is committed to putting Glasgow first, and will ensure that this city finally receives the recognition and resources it deserves. It’s time for a new deal for Glasgow.”