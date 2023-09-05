The sun is out in Glasgow today - and it might be the last time we see it for a while.

Forget Tinseltown in the Rain - the sun is out in Glasgow today and we are loving it.

Which Glaswegian doesn’t? We go absolutely feral as soon as temprature rises above 15 degrees - taps aff is a clear example as any of that.

Looking to plan your week? It’s likely this’ll be the last sunny week we get in Glasgow for a while - so check out the weekly weather forecast for Glasgow.

Take a look below to check out 12 pictures of Glasgow in the sun!

1 . GOMA steps Some pals meet up for lunch on the GOMA steps - the Duke of Wellington hangs onto a spare cone in case his hat falls off

2 . Buchanan Street Buchanan Street looks stunning in the sun as Glaswegians mill up and down Glasgow’s Style Mile

3 . Taking a break on Buchanan Street Usually Glaswegians are sheltering from the rain under the trees on Buchanan Street - now we’re just looking for a spot of shade!