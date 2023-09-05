Register
The sun is out in Glasgow today - and it might be the last time we see it for a while.

Liam Smillie
Published 5th Sep 2023, 16:06 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 16:08 BST

Forget Tinseltown in the Rain - the sun is out in Glasgow today and we are loving it.

Which Glaswegian doesn’t? We go absolutely feral as soon as temprature rises above 15 degrees - taps aff is a clear example as any of that.

Looking to plan your week? It’s likely this’ll be the last sunny week we get in Glasgow for a while - so check out the weekly weather forecast for Glasgow.

Take a look below to check out 12 pictures of Glasgow in the sun!

Some pals meet up for lunch on the GOMA steps - the Duke of Wellington hangs onto a spare cone in case his hat falls off

1. GOMA steps

Buchanan Street looks stunning in the sun as Glaswegians mill up and down Glasgow’s Style Mile

2. Buchanan Street

Usually Glaswegians are sheltering from the rain under the trees on Buchanan Street - now we’re just looking for a spot of shade!

3. Taking a break on Buchanan Street

Who would have guessed this far into the year you’d be covering your eyes from the sun to cross the road in Glasgow? Certainly not us.

4. Sun quite literally splitting the trees

