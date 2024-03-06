LEGO bring two free workshop for kids and families in Glasgow City Centre next month
The LEGO Group are bringing two free workshops to Glasgow City Centre next month.
Aimed at young creators aged 6-12, the workshops are focused on themes such as Entertainment, Space, Imagination and Gaming. There are two ways that young LEGO enthusiasts can get involved:
Creativity Workshops – the first workshop will have an entertainment theme and will be held at the LEGO Toy Shop on Glasgow's Buchanan Street on Sunday, April 21 and Sunday, April 28. The workshop will centre around building a photo frame, where families can display an achievement, friends, family photos, or anything else they want to celebrate. Store associates will be on hand to help guide the creators with their build. Tickets are free, but you need to book in advance by clicking here.
Creativity at Home – online workshops hosted by creative innovators, starting with dancing sensation Dianne Buswell who will show you and your family how you can create fun LEGO builds to decorate your home – including a name sign, photo frame and jewellery stand. Available from today by clicking here.
The workshops make up part of the LEGO Group’s biggest and latest campaign, aimed at championing and standing up for girls’ creativity, these workshops are the first in a series throughout the year.