Mary’s Meals to host Christmas market and festive workshops in Glasgow city centre

Scottish school-feeding charity Mary’s Meals is set to host a Christmas market in the heart of Glasgow to welcome in the festive season.

Mary’s Meals Christmas Market is coming to the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on 25 and 26 November and will feature an appearance from Scotland’s National Chef and MasterChef: The Professionals winner, Gary Maclean.

Shoppers will be able to browse 30 seasonal stalls run by the charity, volunteers and local businesses, selling arts and crafts, homemade Christmas gifts and other festive treats for all the family.

A series of exciting interactive workshops will also be held throughout Saturday and Sunday to provide inspiration for the festive season ahead. Marketgoers will get the chance to make their own tree decorations and wreaths, while children can enjoy the likes of Christmas storytelling and snowman crafting.

And celebrity chef Gary Maclean will be on hand to host his Christmas survival crash course, guiding cooks on how to make it through 25 December in the kitchen, unscathed.

Mary’s Meals feeds more than 2.4 million children every school day in 18 countries including Ethiopia, Haiti and Zimbabwe. The promise of a nutritious meal encourages children into the classroom where they can gain an education and hope for a brighter future.

Proceeds from the event will allow Mary’s Meals to serve nutritious school meals to hungry children living in some of the world’s poorest countries.

Looking forward to the event, Head of Grassroots Engagement at Mary’s Meals, Dan McNally says: “We’re so excited to be hosting the Mary’s Meals Christmas Market in Glasgow and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to the Royal Concert Hall at the end of the month.

“We’re sure we’ll get you in the festive spirit with a fantastic range of seasonal stalls and workshops, giving you the chance to tick off your Christmas shopping list, while supporting our work feeding hungry children across the world.”