Major airline announces flights to 20 locations from Glasgow Airport

Jet2 has announced flights to 20 locations in its winter sale

Holidaymakers can grab a bargain during the Jet2 winter sale as the airline has announced discounted flights to sunnier climates from Glasgow.

Customers can receive up to £50 per person off all its winter holidays between November 2023 and January 2024 with there being other savings to be made.

Passengers can choose from a selection of flights for winter sun which includes Alicante, Antalya, Cyprus, Faro, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Madeira, Majorca, Malaga, Malta and Tenerife.

If you would prefer to go on a city break, you can also pick from cities such as Athens, Barcelona, Budapest, Krakow, Paris, Prague Rome and Venice where you can also explore Christmas markets.

CEO of Jet2, Steve Heapy said: “As the clocks change and winter looms, we know people will be looking to get away to escape the gloom.

“With a fantastic selection of holidays on sale for Winter 23/24, we are giving them the chance to do just that. Whether it is winter sun or discovering a new city, our Winter Sun and City Breaks programmes are jam-packed with choice and offer something for everyone.

“As well as providing plenty of choice and flexibility, we are also launching a sale so customers can look forward to a holiday for less this winter.

“Customers want reassurance, value and quality right now when it comes to holidays, and as the UK’s largest tour operator, they should look no further than Jet2holidays and Jet2CityBreaks when it comes to getting away this winter.”