Sauchiehall Street nightclub listed for sale after shock closure

SYMBOL has been put on the market after closing down last month

Glasgow nightclub SYMBOL has been listed for sale after it announced its closure last month after just eight months in business.

Opened by popular Glasgow DJ and producer, Frazi.er, the club was opened to shine a spotlight on the underground music scene in the city with some impressive, heavy duty sound equipment.

The business has now appeared on the market for an asking price of £35,000 with an annual rent of £25,000, with it holding a late license until 3am making it a great business opportunity.

Anyone that visited the club in it’s short lifespan can tell you that this loss is a sore one - the small intimate venue had some of the best acoustics in the city, an incredible atmosphere, and will be sorely missed by music fans who had begun to frequent the burgeoning club.

SYMBOL on Sauchiehall Street announced their closure this month after eight months in business

Taking to their social media account, a spokesperson said: With a heavy heart we share the news that SYMBOL as a club will be closing. SYMBOL was always going to be a big challenge but our time in Sauchiehall Street is cut shorter than initially planned.

“After the first months of the year we realised the rise in running costs as a venue, against cost of living prices for clubbers was a huge challenge in itself.

“We only wanted to take on this project with a high standard of sound system and lighting to offer a good experience, which also comes at a huge cost for a small venue. The huge saturation in dance music, made our desired vision a lot harder to achieve & also not as enjoyable a project to work on as we hoped.

“We wanted to put a solid focus on the music by bringing top quality music international guests. With agency demands & travel prices this was just simply impossible! We would like to thank everyone who showed us loyal support from the start and all our staff that worked above and beyond! We had some truly amazing nights here.