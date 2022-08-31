The strike is set to take place at the end of September

TSSA has confirmed that staff across nine train companies are set to stage a 24-hour walkout.

This comes months after the RMT union, fronted by Mick Lynch, staged the biggest strike in three decades. The strike involved 40,000 members walking out in June and sparked more strikes from other unions such as Aslef.

The strike action comes after a dispute surrounding pay and working conditions, as has been the case with many of the strikes that have occurred this year.

Sky News has reported that discussions are continuing in order to avoid the planned walkout which would potentially bring the country to a halt.

So, when is the strike planned for? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming action.

When is the strike?

Unless an agreement between the government and the union can be reached then the strikes will take place on 26 and 27 September.

What has the TSSA union said?

TSSA union leader Manuel Cortes said: “The dead hand of Grant Shapps is sadly stopping DfT train operating companies from making a revised, meaningful offer.

“Frankly, he either sits across the negotiating table with our union or gets out of the way to allow railway bosses to freely negotiate with us, as they have done in the past.

“The reason for the current impasse lies squarely at Shapps’ door and passengers are paying a high price for his incompetence and intransigence.

"I welcome the fact that negotiations are ongoing with Network Rail and the gap towards a resolution is narrowing. Time will tell whether a deal can be done to avert our next strike.

"I will be standing on our picket line in Liverpool and will be encouraging fellow delegates and Labour MPs to do likewise, so they can rightly show they stand shoulder-to-shoulder with those fighting the Tories’ cost of living crisis."

Which rail companies are affected?

The train companies likely to be involved in the strike, if it goes ahead as planned are Avanti West Coast, c2c, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, LNER and Southeastern.

Transpennine Express and West Midlands Railway have also voted in favour of strike action, but will be taking action on an alternative day.

The TSSA said that these companies will be ‘at the centre of the strike’ along with Network Rail.