The new housing development at Robroyston is nearing completion as the new showhome opens today at Darach Fields

Avant Homes West Scotland has opened a five-bedroom family showhome at its £57m Darach Fields development in Robroyston.

Located just off Daffodil Place, close to the M80, the 167-home development comprises a mix of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes. Prices range from £339,995 for a four-bedroom three-storey townhouse to £519,995 for a five-bedroom detached house.

Interested buyers can now visit the popular five-bedroom Uphall showhome to experience one of Avant Homes’ 'practically designed, energy efficient' new homes first hand.

On the ground floor, the Uphall features a bright and spacious hallway leading to a generous lounge room. The hallway also gives access to a useful storage space and a large WC with contemporary sanitaryware. At the back of the property, there is a modern open plan living space featuring a stylish kitchen with integrated appliances, a bright and airy dining space and a family area perfect for relaxing.

Two sets of French doors lead to the rear garden and a dedicated utility room gives access to the side of the house. There is also the space and security of a double garage offering additional parking or flexible multi-use storage.

Upstairs, there is a spacious landing that features more flexible storage space. An extra-large primary bedroom boasts an ensuite shower room and plenty of space for relaxing.

The new showhome at Robroyston is open to view now

Two large bedrooms share access to a Jack and Jill ensuite shower room with stylish tiling. An additional two bedrooms are served by a generous family bathroom with full height tiling in a range of colours and finishes.

Selected plots at Darach Fields feature part exchange where Avant Homes can acquire a buyer's existing property in return for buying a new build Avant home.

Avant Homes West Scotland sales and marketing director, Theresa Barbour, said: “We have a range of house types available at Darach Fields and our Uphall showhome let’s prospective buyers see for themselves what we have on offer.

“As a business we are committed to providing quality new homes for everyone and helping people make their ideal next move a reality.

“With our range of incentives and variety of house types, we are looking forward to welcoming more potential buyers to Darach Fields and continuing to create a new community within Robroyston.”

Stirling-based housebuilder Avant Homes West Scotland currently has six live developments. These range from Darach Fields in Robroyston to Draffen Park in Stewarton with many more due to start as the business continues to implement its growth plans.