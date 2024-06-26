New Aldi expected for Glasgow Southside neighbourhood

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aldi are looking to open new stores across the UK in a massive expansion - the newest location they have their eyes on in Glasgow is Cathcart

Aldi is on the hunt for new store locations in Glasgow as part of its rapid expansion drive.

Last month, the UK’s fourth largest supermarket called on the nation to get in touch to highlight where in Britain needed new Aldi stores most.

With more than 4,000 requests received, Aldi has now reviewed the list of locations and used it to develop its store search over the coming years.

The priority area in Glasgow where it is currently looking is Cathcart.

Aldi has been on a rapid expansion drive in recent years and has seen its popularity soar as shoppers switch to the supermarket for its lower prices and great quality.

The retailer currently has more than 1,020 stores and is committed to continuing towards its long-term target of more than 1,500 stores across the UK.

Jonathan Neale, Managing Director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: “We want to make high quality food accessible to all, but we can’t do that while there are still some towns and areas that either don’t have an Aldi or have capacity for additional stores.

“We recognise there is huge demand in certain regions for more stores, which is why we decided to get the public’s input on our latest list of priority locations. They have helped us identify where demand is greatest, and we will continue to work to bring Aldi to as many people as possible.”

Anybody who has a site that may fit Aldi’s requirements should contact [email protected].

Each site should be able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store with around 100 parking spaces. Ideally the location will be near a main road with good visibility and access.

The supermarket says it is also on the lookout for sites to accommodate its Aldi Local store format inside the M25, which are around 5,000 sq ft in size.