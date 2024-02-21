Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

To mark two months to go, Glasgow Cocktail Week (GCW) organisers have revealed plans for its biggest and best year yet, with help from some of the city’s top bars to announce their eagerly awaited cocktail programme and the location of their secret hub.

Kicking off the countdown in style, a brand new, luxurious bar and events space has been unveiled in the iconic Princes Square, marked by the placement of a giant margarita glass—a nod to the upcoming National Margarita Day on February 22.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Popping up across the city this spring, GCW takes place from Friday 19th April - Sunday 28th April 2024, with wristbands on sale now from www.glasgowcocktailweek.com.

Bartenders from Luna and Flight Club Darts helped to officially launch the countdown to the festival today (21st February). The city’s largest cocktail festival, GCW enters a new era for 2024 with a brand new boujee Courtyard bar and events space in Glasgow’s Princes Square.

A first for GCW, the new Princes Square bar will ensure cocktail aficionados can pop in for the very best beverages Glasgow has to offer running Thursdays - Sundays during the festival. GCW’s Princes Sq hub was revealed when a giant margarita glass appeared on the courtyard of the shopping hub ahead of National Margarita Day on February 22, with only two months to go until GCW officially kicks off.

Cocktail connoisseurs can also spend a Saturday sipping on Espresso Martini tasting sessions with Belvedere Vodka and Cross Brew, enjoy a special gin and chocolate pairing hosted by Brockmans Gin, or attend a luxe floral workshops and cocktails from Bee Wild Blooms, and whisky tastings with Glenmorangie, Woven, Dewar’s and Aberfeldy whisky to name a few.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Guests to GCW’s Courtyard Bar can also expect live sets from buskers and an exciting secret DJ takeover on Saturday 20th April. The interactive programme will encourage fans to delve into the wonderful world of cocktails, learning how to make the perfect serves at home, and enjoy incredible cocktails from some of the city’s top bartenders.

A giant Margarita has popped up to tease the launch of Glasgow Cocktail Week

A mix of independent and beloved brands will feature throughout the festival, ensuring there’s something for everyone this spring. There will be cocktails and unique events from Belvedere Vodka, Glenmorangie Whisky, Brockmans Gin, BACARDÍ, Edinburgh Gin, Smokehead Whisky, Eminente Rum, Buck and Birch, Woven whisky, Cross Brew, Langs Rum, Dewar’s, Aberfeldy with more to be announced.

What’s On at GCW 2024:

GCW Princes Sq Hub Bar and Events Space called the Glasgow Cocktail Week Courtyard Bar will operate Thursday - Sun from Friday 19th - Sunday 28th April from 12 noon until late on weekends and Thursday/ Fridays from 4pm until late.

A brand new Good Spirits Co bottle shop, located on the ground floor of Princes Square will also offer festival-goers a 10% discount on festival partner products throughout the festival and starting from Friday, 5th April.

Exciting masterclasses and tastings from partners including Belvedere Vodka, Glenmorangie Whisky, Brockmans Gin, BACARDÍ, Edinburgh Gin, Smokehead Whisky, Eminente Rum, Langs Rum, Buck and Birch, Woven whisky, Cross Brew, Dewar’s Aberfeldy whisky will run both weekends during the festival all day Saturday 20th + Sun 21st , Fri 26th - Sun 28th.

Pop up barber’s chair offering haircuts and highballs on Thursday 25th + 26th April

Floral masterclasses and botanical serves with luxury florist Bee Wild Blooms on Saturday 20th and 21st April running at multiple times.

Live music - from buskers to DJ sets, expect energetic live programming across the weekends

Secret DJ takeover on Saturday 20th April from 7pm until late

Whisky tastings and interactive sensory sessions with premium brands

Make-up masterclass and cocktail flight on Sunday 28th April

In addition to GCW’s Princes Sq Courtyard bar and events space, the festival features a city wide takeover with 40+ bars including some of Glasgow’s favourite venues.

New for 2024, there's the Alchemist, Flight Club Dart's, the soon to be launched Corset Club, and the luxe interiors of The Citizen, West End fav The Locale to East End hotspot The Gate, intimate negroni bar, Malo’s, and the popular VEGA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cocktail fans can explore the city with the first ever Glasgow Cocktail Trail digital map, in partnership with Experience Glasgow Food & Drink. Set to spotlight 20 of Glasgow’s best bars, the GCW trail will put cocktails firmly on the map this spring.

Glasgow Cocktail Week organiser, Nicola Gemmell Moir said: “We’re so excited to introduce Glasgow Cocktail Week’s brand new popup bar and events space in the stunning surroundings of Princes Square. A place where cocktail lovers can sit back, relax and try some of the city’s most innovative cocktails, right on their doorstep, it’s the start of a new era for GCW.

Whether it’s a make-up masterclass, cocktail tasting or live music, Glasgow Cocktail Week is mixing things up for 2024, pairing your favourite drinks with fun live events for the first time. We can’t wait to reveal more from this year’s programme and toast to a city wide takeover this spring!”