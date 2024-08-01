Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new development is coming to Glasgow’s Southside following the acquisition of land in Cathcart

A new development featuring 254 new homes called ‘The Foundry’ is set to be built on wasteland in Cathcart.

The development will be run by housebuilders Cala Management Limited who purchased the 5.87 acre-site in Cathcart from previous owner Celeros Flow Technology.

The new development will a see a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as bespoke two- and three-bedroom penthouses.

Celeros FT chose Cala Homes (West) as its residential partner in October 2022 to develop surplus land. Planning permission was granted by Glasgow City Council in March 2024 and acquisition of the site represents an important milestone for Cala who will reinstate the vacant, brownfield site as a residential area.

Representing approximately £61 million of investment from the housebuilder, biodiversity and sustainability standards are reflected in the design of the site, with homes powered by ground source heat pumps and passive electric vehicle charging installed at various locations.

Residents will also benefit from attractive landscaped communal areas, with integrated cycle and walkways from the development to the wider local area which features an abundance of artisan shops, cafes and restaurants, as well as the scenic Linn Park and Queen’s Park.

Cathcart train station is also less than a five-minute walk from the development, offering frequent services to Glasgow city centre and beyond.

Cala expects to attract significant demand from prospective residents amid ongoing demand for new homes across the city, coupled with The Foundry’s attractive location. The first homes are expected to be available in spring 2025.

Moray Stewart, Land Director at Cala Homes (West), said: “We are extremely excited about The Foundry which will be truly unique in the area, enhancing biodiversity and creating numerous social economic benefits within the community. The acquisition of the site is an important milestone and working with our project partners, we will now get underway with preparatory works immediately.

“The investment made by Cala to develop The Foundry underlines our commitment to enhancing urban communities, creating better housing opportunities for a wide demographic of people as well as facilitating new jobs that will importantly help to grow the local economy.”

A CGI of the final design of new development, The Foundry, in Cathcart | Contributed

An independent economic impact assessment highlighted that the construction phase, will create approximately 133 direct jobs and support a further 123 indirect roles. Approximately £380,000 additional council tax revenue to Glasgow City Council will be generated, whilst new capital spend from local residents is projected to be £5.7 million.

Through its dedicated Community Pledge, which is designed to support local initiatives and the people who live there, Cala will support a range of organisations and groups. This will include delivering its Land to Life educational workshop to primary school pupils and celebrating local businesses through its Showhome of Support initiative.

Cala is a major inward investor in Glasgow and the surrounding area, investing more than £237m in the city in recent years including landmark developments at Jordanhill Park and Pacific Quay. It also delivered the successful Mansionhouse development in the city’s southside, on the site of a former local hospital. The high-quality development of 101 flats offers one-, two- and three-bedroom homes as well as penthouse apartments.