Sauchiehall Street avenue project to be nearly finished by end of year after original summer deadline date missed
and live on Freeview channel 276
A local councillor has said that Sauchiehall Street will see finished construction work by the ‘end of the year’ after missing the projected end of works this Summer.
This follows the news that workers would be off for the Glasgow Fair - causing further delays in the ‘Avenues project’. Costing £5.7m, the makeover of the city centre through-fare would redesign the street, both on the road and pedestrian paths, and would add new trees and other greenery along the road.
The initial delay was caused by difficulties with underground utilities (gas lines, water works, etc) which led to the design for the street having to be reworked last minute.
Ruairi Kelly, Convenor for Neighbourhood Services and Assets for Glasgow, told STV that ‘the vast majority of construction work done by the end of the year’.
While the construction work will be finished by Christmas, if all goes according to plan, trees will not be planted in the street until next year due to seasonal constraints.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.