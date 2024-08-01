Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council said that works on Sauchiehall Streets avenue are likely to be completed in time for Christmas

A local councillor has said that Sauchiehall Street will see finished construction work by the ‘end of the year’ after missing the projected end of works this Summer.

This follows the news that workers would be off for the Glasgow Fair - causing further delays in the ‘Avenues project’. Costing £5.7m, the makeover of the city centre through-fare would redesign the street, both on the road and pedestrian paths, and would add new trees and other greenery along the road.

The initial delay was caused by difficulties with underground utilities (gas lines, water works, etc) which led to the design for the street having to be reworked last minute.

The much-needed makeover of Sauchiehall Street is underway as part of the Golden Z and Avenues development plans. The council is looking at ideas to re-invent three areas of focus which are the former ABC site adjoining the Glasgow School of Art and the old BHS, Watt Brothers and former Victoria’s nightclub plot on Sauchiehall Street. The third vacant area being examined is the TJ Hughes site near Trongate. | Contributed

Ruairi Kelly, Convenor for Neighbourhood Services and Assets for Glasgow, told STV that ‘the vast majority of construction work done by the end of the year’.

While the construction work will be finished by Christmas, if all goes according to plan, trees will not be planted in the street until next year due to seasonal constraints.