Register
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Team news: Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven starting line-ups confirmed
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

New luxury four-star city centre hotel set to open in Glasgow with gym and spa facilities

The new hotel will open in Glasgow’s city centre later this year

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 24th Aug 2023, 11:55 BST

The Address Collective is a boutique Irish brand and the hotel is the company’s first Scottish location situated at the corner of West George Street and Renfield Street.

The new four-star hotel, presented over eight floors, will feature 91 bedrooms alongside spa facilities and a gym, two restaurants and a bar, and is scheduled for handover in November. Dating back to circa 1896 the iconic building was designed by architect James Thomson and whilst the exterior façade will be retained, a complete interior refurbishment is being undertaken by Diverse Projects.

Stewart Alexander, Managing Director of A. Alexander Group said, “It’s great to be working on a such a landmark and historic building but such heritage presents its complexities when carrying out M&E works on an older building. We’re delighted to be on board and can’t wait to see the hotel complete in the Autumn.”

Based in Glasgow’s southside, A. Alexander Group is a family-owned business and operates three divisions specialising in electrical services, mechanical services and fire & security services.

Founded in 1962 as a father and son electrical company, it has grown into one of Scotland’s leading multi-disciplinary businesses working on large scale projects including the new low carbon Danfoss Innovation Centre in Edinburgh, the award winning £50m Belgrave Logistics Park in Bellshill and numerous care homes across the UK.

Related topics:GlasgowHotelRestaurants