The new hotel will open in Glasgow’s city centre later this year

The Address Collective is a boutique Irish brand and the hotel is the company’s first Scottish location situated at the corner of West George Street and Renfield Street.

The new four-star hotel, presented over eight floors, will feature 91 bedrooms alongside spa facilities and a gym, two restaurants and a bar, and is scheduled for handover in November. Dating back to circa 1896 the iconic building was designed by architect James Thomson and whilst the exterior façade will be retained, a complete interior refurbishment is being undertaken by Diverse Projects.

Stewart Alexander, Managing Director of A. Alexander Group said, “It’s great to be working on a such a landmark and historic building but such heritage presents its complexities when carrying out M&E works on an older building. We’re delighted to be on board and can’t wait to see the hotel complete in the Autumn.”

Based in Glasgow’s southside, A. Alexander Group is a family-owned business and operates three divisions specialising in electrical services, mechanical services and fire & security services.