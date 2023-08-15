Popular Bellshill pub, restaurant, and hotel sold to national pub group this week

The pub in Bellshill Town Centre is immensely popular with locals and visitors alike

A popular Bellshill pub and hotel has been sold to a national pub group this week, announced yesterday August 14.

Property adviser, Christie & Co, sold the pub on behalf of former operator Bozz Co Inns Limited to new owner Amber Taverns - who are hoping to expand their portfolio across the Scottish regions.

The pub is located in Bellshill Town Centre - directly adjacent to the train station - and has seen significant investment from the previous owners in terms of interior renovations.

Inside the Belmill there are 4 bedrooms, an open plan bar/restaurant and ajacent function room with an outside seating area in the front & rear and a car park to boot.

Frank Cogan, Director of Bozz Co Inns Ltd comments, “Myself and Martin are happy to be leaving the future of the Belmill in the hands of Amber Taverns, who are in a great position to cater for the up and coming demands of the customers in the town.

“Brian and his team at Christie & Co quickly identified the needs of Bozz Co Inns Ltd and paired us with Amber Taverns, enabling a constructive transition period with our purchaser.”

Sam Frankland of Amber Taverns comments, “The Bellmill’s location was perfect for Amber Taverns and following a refurbishment, we will re-open this autumn. The Bellmill extends our geography in Scotland and when opened, it will be our seventh trading pub, with another four progressing through planning and due to open in 2024.