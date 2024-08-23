New national burger chain to open first Scottish restaurant on Victoria Road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The national burger chain will open their first Scottish outlet in the Southside

Slamburger are set to open an eatery soon on Victoria Road, according to new signage on the shopfront.

Located in the former Salvation Army building on Victoria Road in Govanhill, a short walk from Queen’s Park railway station, Slamburger is a halal fast food chain established in Birmingham back in 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The menu focuses on viral ‘smash’ burgers, characterised by an extremely thin patty. They will also offer classic burgers, wraps, sides, and a breakfast menu as well.

It is unclear the new burger takeaway will open, but signage teases that Slamburger will ‘open soon’.