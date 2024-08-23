New national burger chain to open first Scottish restaurant on Victoria Road
The national burger chain will open their first Scottish outlet in the Southside
Slamburger are set to open an eatery soon on Victoria Road, according to new signage on the shopfront.
Located in the former Salvation Army building on Victoria Road in Govanhill, a short walk from Queen’s Park railway station, Slamburger is a halal fast food chain established in Birmingham back in 2012.
The menu focuses on viral ‘smash’ burgers, characterised by an extremely thin patty. They will also offer classic burgers, wraps, sides, and a breakfast menu as well.
It is unclear the new burger takeaway will open, but signage teases that Slamburger will ‘open soon’.
