The new bikes and stations will be installed across Glasgow following a summer of record numbers for the bike network.

Glasgow’s OVO Bikes network is set to expand soon with 33 new e-bikes and 16 additional parking stations being installed across the city - including 10 which charge electric bikes, operator nextbike has revealed.

The new e-bikes and e-stations join the existing electric network of 126 e-bikes and 37 electric stations, which were first introduced in 2019 - and will make Glasgow’s OVO Bikes scheme more accessible for cycling enthusiasts across the city.

Glaswegians have made more than 1.6 million rentals since operators nextbike UK first launched the scheme in the city in 2014. Almost 94000 of those journeys have been made on e-bikes since their introduction in October 2019.

So far riders in Glasgow have clocked up an impressive 5.4 million kilometres with e-bikes accounting for 308,000 of those kilometres.

OVO Bikes also experienced record-breaking numbers of rides in Glasgow in June, July and August, with over 47,000 rides being taken in July alone.

The new OVO bike stations will be located at:

Scotstoun Stadium South

Anderston Railway Station

Stobhill Hospital

Kelvin Hall Subway Station

St Andrews Drive - Dalziel Drive

Hampden Park and Ride

Glasgow’s new e-stations will be located at:

Glasgow Central West - Junction of Argyle Street and Oswald Street

Glasgow Forge - Gallowgate

Shields Road - Junction of St Andrews Drive and Shields Road

Springburn Railway Station - Junction of Atlas Road and Springburn Way

Finnieston Street - Junction of Argyle Street and Minerva Street

Paisley Road Toll - Junction of Govan Road and Paisley Road West

Queens Park West - Junction of Pollokshaws Road and Balvicar Street

Anniesland Library - Crow Road

The Burrell Collection - Pollok Country Park

Mount Vernon Railway Station - Junction of Hamilton Road and London Road

Councillor Anna Richardson, City Convener for Sustainability and Carbon Reduction, said: “It’s fantastic to see the bike hire network continue to expand into more and more areas of the city.

“The scheme has been a big success for Glasgow and introducing e-bikes has helped make active travel an increasingly attractive option in the city.

“E-bikes are a great way to get involved in cycling if you are new or returning to pedalling as the bikes can provide invaluable assistance on hills or longer journeys.

“A significant shift towards active travel is essential if we are to reduce the carbon emissions created by how we get about Glasgow.