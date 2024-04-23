New sports pub set to open in Motherwell Town Centre as locals puzzled over name

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new sports bar will open in Motherwell in time for the summer, though some locals have been a bit confused over the choice of name.

Set to open at the top of the town’s outdoor shopping precinct, Brandon Parade, some Motherwell residents on social media have branded the pub as having a ‘rubbish’ name.

The pub, being opened by national chain Amber Taverns, is set to be called ‘Pig Iron’. This is in honour of the towns steel heritage, Pig Iron was a crude metal manufactured in the Ravenscraig blast furnaces which was used to provide the necessary ‘hot metal’ required to make steel. Locals can expect live sports to be shown at the bar - with a license to show Sky Sports and TNT live. The bar will be ‘wet-led’ meaning there’s unlikely to be any hot food offering at time of opening.

The pub will open on the former site of Bargain Buys on Brandon Parade.

Pig Iron will open on Brandon Parade in time for summer

Writing to Facebook, Pig Iron told their 1.2k followers: “We're thrilled to announce the opening of our brand new pub The Pig Iron in Motherwell!

“Get ready to experience a brand new venue designed exclusively for those aged 18 and over. From top-notch drinks to unbeatable prices, we've got you covered. Plus, with our commitment to showing all the live sporting action on Sky Sports and TNT, you won't miss a moment of the action!

“Our pub will be completely wet-led, focusing solely on providing you with the best drinks and atmosphere around. With a full fit-out done to the highest standards and plenty of TV screens throughout, you're in for a treat.