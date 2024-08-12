New Zealand national press give 5 reasons why Kiwis should visit Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The New Zealand Herald have released a travel article extolling the virtues of Glasgow here in Scotland

On Saturday, August 10, The New Zealand Herald published an article telling New Zealanders why they should visit Glasgow on their next trip to Scotland, even with it being a 27 hour flight away.

The New Zealand Herald was first issued in 1863, making it 161 years old. It is considered the newspaper of record for New Zealand.

The article gave 5 reasons for Kiwis to visit Glasgow:

Vibrant cultural scene

Architectural diversity

A progressive and green city

Friendly people and cheap city

A perfect base to explore Scotland

The article reads: “In Glasgow you’ll find an authentically Scottish experience without the tourist sheen, a place where you can eat and drink well, with great entertainment, and all at relatively affordable prices.

“It’s the type of city that gets under your skin with a bit of time.”

You can read the full article by clicking here.