The Scottish Government has released data surrounding the best performing primary schools in North Lanarkshire, as well as the whole of Scotland, this month - so for 2024 we’ve ranked, listed, and released this overview to inform pupils and parents about the latest local education results.

The schools were ranked on four key areas: reading, writing, numeracy, and listening & talking in Achievement in Curriculum for Excellence data. Sixty-three schools from more than 1,200 that submitted data scored top marks (400) across all indicators.

Each primary school was given a score out of 400 drawing together the percentage of pupils up to standard in each comparable metric. 10 schools from North Lanarkshire scored a perfect score of 400.

This list does not classify the primary schools of North Lanarkshire ‘best to worst’ - as that would fail to take into numerous social, financial, and other factors like support for students with complex needs that make up the overall quality of education.

1 . St Stephen's Primary School St Stephen's Primary School achieved a perfect score of 400

2 . St Timothy’s Primary School St Timothy’s Primary School in Coatbridge achieved a perfect score of 400

3 . St Michael's Primary School St Michael’s Primary School in Moodiesburn achieved a perfect score of 400