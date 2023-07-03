Nearly 1000 crimes were committed in and around Scottish Airports in the last two years - with Glasgow making up for nearly three quarters of the total

Nearly 1,000 crimes have been committed in and around Scottish airports in the last two years – including thefts, assaults and drugs and weapons offences.

As the summer holidays get underway, new Police Scotland figures show 983 incidents were reported at or outside Scotland’s 14 airports during 2021 and 2022.

There were 122 thefts, 27 assaults – seven of which were of emergency workers – as well as 38 offences relating to drugs – mainly possession – six incidents involving weapons, and three of fire raising at Aberdeen, Glasgow, and Edinburgh airports.

Edinburgh is Scotland’s busiest airport, with more than 11.2 million passengers last year compared to around 6.5 million in Glasgow.

However, the statistics reveal 719 crimes were committed in and around Glasgow - about 14 times higher than the 51 recorded for Edinburgh.

There were also 136 reports logged in Aberdeen, and 42 at Glasgow Prestwick.

The overall police data also includes incidents that happened outside terminal buildings and covers a large number of motoring offences like speeding, drink and drug driving, and driving carelessly, while disqualified or without a licence.

The figures will be reported in the July edition of 1919 Magazine, published today - July 3.A spokesman for AGS Airports, which owns and operates Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton Airports, said it operates a “zero-tolerance approach” to all types of disruptive behaviour.

He told 1919 Magazine: “The airport experience is where the holiday begins for many passengers travelling during the summer season and there’s nothing wrong with that.

“Millions of people who pass through our airports each year and do so without incident thanks to our industry-leading Campus Watch initiative, which has been in operation for 10 years.

“In the event of a potentially disruptive situation, the thousands of people employed across the airports operate on a ‘Spot It, Share It, Stop It’ to initiate any required action.

“While instances of this type of behaviour continues to be extremely rare, we will also continue to operate a zero-tolerance approach to ensure the safety and well-being of our passengers and staff.