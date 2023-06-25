Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Russia uprising: Rebellion ends with Yevgeny Prigozhin sent to Belarus
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones

Police Scotland set to launch Summer Drink Drive Blitz

Police Scotland’s Summer blitz runs for three weeks, from June 26 to July 16

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 25th Jun 2023, 12:36 BST

A crackdown on drink and drug driving is being launched by Police Scotland on Monday June 26.

Latest figures show that motorists caught ‘driving under the influence’ (DUI) has increased by a third in the past five years. The annual Recorded Crime in Scotland report published last week showed 7,815 DUI offences in 2022/23 – compared with 5,863 in 2017/2018.

Separate figures from Transport Scotland reveal there are 20 deaths a year caused by drink driving. The Scottish drink drive limit was lowered in December 2014 from 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood to 50mg.

Most Popular

A study of 1000 people in Scotland by breathalyser firm AlcoSense found 53% of motorists have now reduced the amount of alcohol they drink, when they will be driving later that day or the following morning.

MD Hunter Abbott said: “But there’s still a persistent minority who flout the law and drive above the limit. When you go out drinking this Summer, plan ahead for how you’ll get home – whether it’s walking, public transport, taxi or designated alcohol-free driver. Even a small amount of alcohol slows reaction time, inhibits judgement and reduces concentration - increasing the likelihood of an accident.”

During last year’s two week intelligence-led campaign, 585 roadside breath screening tests were carried out plus 152 drug tests. Officers detected 295 DUI offences – an astonishing failure rate of 40%.

However analysis by AlcoSense shows that, across the year, breath test failure rates in Scotland (3.5%) are considerably lower than in England & Wales (6%). Hunter Abbott added: “Motorists should either abstain completely or use a personal breathalyser to check they are clear the following morning.”

Related topics:Police ScotlandMotoristsScotlandAlcoholDrivingCrime