Police Scotland set to launch Summer Drink Drive Blitz

A crackdown on drink and drug driving is being launched by Police Scotland on Monday June 26.
Latest figures show that motorists caught ‘driving under the influence’ (DUI) has increased by a third in the past five years. The annual Recorded Crime in Scotland report published last week showed 7,815 DUI offences in 2022/23 – compared with 5,863 in 2017/2018.
Separate figures from Transport Scotland reveal there are 20 deaths a year caused by drink driving. The Scottish drink drive limit was lowered in December 2014 from 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood to 50mg.
A study of 1000 people in Scotland by breathalyser firm AlcoSense found 53% of motorists have now reduced the amount of alcohol they drink, when they will be driving later that day or the following morning.
MD Hunter Abbott said: “But there’s still a persistent minority who flout the law and drive above the limit. When you go out drinking this Summer, plan ahead for how you’ll get home – whether it’s walking, public transport, taxi or designated alcohol-free driver. Even a small amount of alcohol slows reaction time, inhibits judgement and reduces concentration - increasing the likelihood of an accident.”
During last year’s two week intelligence-led campaign, 585 roadside breath screening tests were carried out plus 152 drug tests. Officers detected 295 DUI offences – an astonishing failure rate of 40%.
However analysis by AlcoSense shows that, across the year, breath test failure rates in Scotland (3.5%) are considerably lower than in England & Wales (6%). Hunter Abbott added: “Motorists should either abstain completely or use a personal breathalyser to check they are clear the following morning.”