Glasgow is an incredibly talented city - Glaswegians often represent the very best of their craft, whether that be comedy, hospitality, or in the case of today, acting.

Glasgow actors dominate the screen regardless of the production - at times their acting is so good you can't even tell they're Glaswegian - as is the case with many of the actors listed today.

We wanted the recognise the very best Glaswegian actors of all time - from the most famous of faces to the cult heroes who went under recognised in their careers as theatre and supporting actors.

1 . James McAvoy Yet another Irvine Welsh novel adaptation, this time starring James McAvoy, showcases the darker side of Scotland's capital.James McAvoy is one of Glasgow's most famous sons - our favourite role he's starred in would be Dr. Nicholas Garrigan. Photo: Unknown

2 . David Hayman David Hayman was born in Glasgow and starred as Jimmy Boyle in 1979 film a sense of freedom. | Pavilion

3 . David McCallum David McCallum, best known for his role as Ilya Kuryakin in the Sixties television spy drama The Man From U.N.C.L.E, has died at the age of 90 Photo: Harry Benson

4 . Sharon Rooney Sharon Rooney is described as one of Scotland's busiest actors - she was Lawyer Barbie in the new Greta Gerwig Barbie film. | Joseph Sinclair