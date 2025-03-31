Glasgow is an incredibly talented city - Glaswegians often represent the very best of their craft, whether that be comedy, hospitality, or in the case of today, acting.
Glasgow actors dominate the screen regardless of the production - at times their acting is so good you can't even tell they're Glaswegian - as is the case with many of the actors listed today.
We wanted the recognise the very best Glaswegian actors of all time - from the most famous of faces to the cult heroes who went under recognised in their careers as theatre and supporting actors.
1. James McAvoy
Yet another Irvine Welsh novel adaptation, this time starring James McAvoy, showcases the darker side of Scotland's capital.James McAvoy is one of Glasgow's most famous sons - our favourite role he's starred in would be Dr. Nicholas Garrigan. Photo: Unknown
2. David Hayman
David Hayman was born in Glasgow and starred as Jimmy Boyle in 1979 film a sense of freedom. | Pavilion
3. David McCallum
David McCallum, best known for his role as Ilya Kuryakin in the Sixties television spy drama The Man From U.N.C.L.E, has died at the age of 90 Photo: Harry Benson
4. Sharon Rooney
Sharon Rooney is described as one of Scotland's busiest actors - she was Lawyer Barbie in the new Greta Gerwig Barbie film. | Joseph Sinclair
