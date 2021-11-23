Anti-racism march at Glasgow Green this weekend

An anti-racism march is to be held in Glasgow this weekend to mark St Andrew’s Day.

An anti-racism march will start at Glasgow Green.

The STUC has organised the St Andrew’s Day Anti Racism March and Rally Pushing Back: Marching Forward.

The event will be held on Saturday, November 27, with the protesters meeting at Glasgow Green at 10.30am.

The march will then start at 11am and make its way to the Renfield Centre.

Why has the march been organised?

The Facebook event post says: “This year the STUC looks back on 25 years of campaigning activity driven forward by our Black Workers Committee and we celebrate the bravery and solidarity of the BAME community in fighting back against racism and fascism.

“Whether organising against the far right, campaigning for the closure of Dungavel, the fight for Justice for Surjit Singh Chhokar or the ongoing fight for justice for Sheku Bayoh, trade unionists have stood shoulder to shoulder with the BAME community.

“But as we look back, we also have to push back. In May, in a historic display of defiance, the people of Glasgow pushed back the Home Office’s dawn-raid policy and the specific targeting of Sumit Sehdev and Lakhvir Singh.

“Hundreds of Glaswegians including many trade unionists gathered in Kenmure Street to block the dawn-raid vans.

“We take inspiration from the Kenmure Street protests, but dawn-raids have not stopped and they are just one inhumane example of the UK Government’s racist immigration policy.

The aim of the protest is to root out racism and facism and send a message that refugees are welcome in Glasgow.

How do I find out more?