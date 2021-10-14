COP26: Thousands to join youth climate protest in Glasgow

Thousands of youth climate activists are planning to march in Glasgow next month — the day before an expected 50,000 take part in COP26’s day of action.

The Glasgow march will take place on November 5. Pic: Getty Images.

Fridays for Future (FFF) Scotland — the Scottish branch of an international youth movement founded by Greta Thunberg — are set to take part in a “school strike for climate justice” on Friday, November 5.

The group has informed Glasgow City Council that an estimated 8000 people will join the protest, which will start in Kelvingrove Park and finish at George Square.

Then, on Saturday, November 6, the COP26 Coalition has told the council it expects 50,000 participants on a march from Kelvingrove Park to Glasgow Green. They will demand “just and fair solutions to the climate crisis”.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to rally in Glasgow and in London on November 6, with more than 20 other protests planned across the world on the same day.

FFF Scotland, which held strikes in Glasgow and Edinburgh in 2019, is a co-organiser for the Saturday march alongside groups including the Scottish Trade Unions Congress and Friends of the Earth Scotland.

For the Friday, November 5 march, which will start at 11.30am, FFF has said all ages are welcome.

The group believes: “We must stand more united than ever to emphasise the present, ongoing nature of the climate crisis, and clamour for immediate, just and concrete action steps from our world leaders.”

FFF wants to “address ecological and social crises at their roots” and for society to place “people and planet over profit”.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg started the movement in August 2018 when she began a school strike to demand action on the climate crisis. Since then, she has been joined by young people across the world.

COP26 will run from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow, with world leaders and thousands of delegates expected to arrive for crucial talks at the SEC.

A global day of action has been held at every United Nations climate conference since 2005, with demonstrations across the world.

Ahead of the Glasgow conference, Esther Lutz Davies, an organiser from the COP26 Coalition, said: “This COP is the most exclusionary ever, shutting out people whose lives are already being destroyed by this crisis.

“After 25 years of COP, it is clear that politicians and corporations will not deliver just solutions to this crisis.