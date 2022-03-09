The bakery in Shawlands raised over £20,000 for Ukraine from a bake sale on Sunday 6 March,

Ahead of the bake sale, owner Yuriy Kachak said he felt "helpless" as news of the Russian invasion unfolded and decided to use his skills to do what he can to help people affected in his home country of Ukraine.

The bake sale was a huge success with people queuing for hours to buy and donate. A Just Giving page was set up to continue the fundraising and, as of yesterday, had raised over £30,000.

Deanston Bakery has raised money for Ukraine.

But now the total is £73,000 thanks to an anonymous donor.

A post on the bakery’s social media reads: "We wanted to share with you that overnight we had an anonymous donor on our JustGiving page who matched the funds we raised together.

"Thank you to each and every single person who has donated to help us reach this incredible amount for the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal."