Famous faces that studied at the University of Strathclyde - from Lauren Mayberry to Ed Byrne

Here’s just some of the most famous faces to graduate from the University of Strathclyde!

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 13:26 BST

The University of Strathclyde has a rich history of nurturing bright minds and producing exceptional graduates.

Over centuries, this renowned institution has attracted numerous famous faces from various fields of endeavor. From politics to entertainment, the University of Strathclyde boasts an impressive alumni roster that includes notable personalities who have left an indelible mark on the world.

Whether it’s renowned politicians shaping national policies, acclaimed actors captivating audiences, or groundbreaking entrepreneurs revolutionizing industries, this article delves into the extraordinary individuals who walked the halls of the University of Strathclyde on their path to greatness.

Lauren Mayberry, lead singer of CHVRCHES, studied an undergraduate law degree at the University of Strathclyde, before earning a master’s degree in journalism in 2010.

1. Lauren Mayberry

Andrew Ure was a student and academic of the University of Strathclyde in the early 1800’s - and the original mad scientist, so much so that his experiments in reviving the dead inspired the Victorian classic Novella ‘Frankenstein’. Calling him a mad scientist isn’t giving him enough credit though, his use of electricity on cadavers in attempts of resuscitation discovered the defibrillator - which wouldn’t be developed until over a century later!

2. Andrew Ure

Irish comedian Ed Byrne studied horticulture at the University of Strathclyde in 1990 at the age of 18, he was made entertainments convener at the Students’ Union in his second year of study. Byrne started a comedy night called The Comedy Cellar in the basement of the 13th Note - which featured the likes of Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill (or Jack and Victor as they’re sometimes known!)

3. Ed Byrne

John Logie Baird (1888 – 1946) was an inventor and innovator. He demonstrated the world’s first live working television system and went on to invent the first publicly demonstrated colour television system. He studied at the University of Strathclyde in the 1910’s, but his degree course was interrupted by the First World War and he never returned to graduate.

4. John Logie Baird

