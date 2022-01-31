Glasgow has more CCTV cameras than anywhere else in the UK, according to new research.

Security training and staffing firm Get Licensed analysed Freedom of Information requests to find out what parts of the UK had the most CCTV cameras and which spend the most on surveillance.

How many CCTV cameras does Glasgow have?

Glasgow City topped the rankings - and by some margin.

Glasgow has thousands of CCTV cameras.

According to the data, Glasgow has 5352 CCTV cameras - thousands more than second place Hillingdon, which has 2304.

South Lanarkshire, which came third in the rankings, has 2204. Fife is the only other part of Scotland to make the top 10.

It is worth mentioning that London was broken down into separate boroughs, hence why it did not top the list.

When the list is broken down into the most cameras per 10,000 residents, Glasgow actually comes fifth in the list. It has 84.2 cameras per 10,000 residents.

Hammersmith and Fulham have 100.9 cameras per 10,000 people.

And despite having the most CCTV cameras, Glasgow did not make the top 10 when it came to expenditure on CCTV. The City of London topped the list. Even Renfrewshire and East Ayrshire spent more on CCTV than Glasgow.