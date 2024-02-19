Glaswegians know for certain that we have the best patter in the UK - perhaps even the world - but the question remains, who's the funniest Glaswegian?
Today we asked our audience for their opinion on the funniest Glaswegian comedian of all-time, living or dead, performing or retired - and for sure you all delivered.
We have a wide taste in our comedy that's for sure - that's why there's no two Glasgow comics that are the same. Try and compare Frankie Boyle to Kevin Bridges - or Billy Connolly to Rikki Fulton - and you'll see exactly what we mean.
Of course comedy is subjective, so don't read this as a ranking list - in no way are we saying one comedian is better than another - we just wanted to know who Glasgow thought the best comedian was of all-time!
Whether it be through stand-up, sketch comedy, or fully-produced shows - Glasgow has long been at the forefront of comedy - whether that be through Billy Connolly revolutionising stand-up comedy, Limmy creating an entirely new format by combining web design and comedy with his website Limmy.com, or through Greg Hemphill and Ford Kiernan’s sitcom Still Game - which may be one of the most universally loved sitcoms of all time.
Coming up, we’ve got the Glasgow International Comedy Festival - celebrating the city’s latest and greatest comedians - which will no doubt hold in its line-up the next great Glasgow comedian who in years to come will find themselves ranked alongside the greatest comics to come out of the city.
In recognition of Glasgow’s comedy scene, we put together this list of the greatest Glasgow comedians of all time.