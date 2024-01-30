Glasgow International Comedy Festival (GICF) has shared their full 2024 programme with over 500 events in 45 venues - today we wanted to share the very best acts you need to see.

Over 19 days, from March 13 - March 31, GICF will welcome some of the very best British and international comedians - as well as up and coming talent, hometown heroes, and popular viral acts across over 45 venues.

2024 will mark GICF’s 21st birthday with the festival bringing world class comedy to Glasgow through traditional stand-up, live podcasts, musicals, character comedy, storytelling, clowning, improv, theatre and even comedy wrestling.

With so much going on - we wanted to share the very best comedians, acts, and shows you need to see at the Glasgow Comedy Festival, whether you're a comedy fan or not!

1 . Zara Gladman Zara Gladman will be among the acts appearing at this year's Glasgow International Comedy Festival - she shot up in popularity over the last year with her viral TikTok and Instagram Reels. Picture: John Devlin Photo: John Devlin

2 . Susie McCabe Susie McCabe is back in action with her new show 'merchant of menace' after an incredibly successful year last year. PIC: Andrew Jackson Photo: Andrew Jackson @cursetheseeyes

3 . stts-10-01-24-glasgow comedy festival-sc0-055.JPG Elaine C Smith will appearing at this year's Glasgow International Comedy Festival with her new show '65' - looking back at her life and career. Picture: John Devlin Photo: John Devlin

4 . Chris Forbes Scots Squad star Chris Forbes shares his comedic life story based on his time spent moving to America as a teenager and trying to make it as a professional basketballer.