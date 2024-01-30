Glasgow International Comedy Festival (GICF) has shared their full 2024 programme with over 500 events in 45 venues - today we wanted to share the very best acts you need to see.
Over 19 days, from March 13 - March 31, GICF will welcome some of the very best British and international comedians - as well as up and coming talent, hometown heroes, and popular viral acts across over 45 venues.
2024 will mark GICF’s 21st birthday with the festival bringing world class comedy to Glasgow through traditional stand-up, live podcasts, musicals, character comedy, storytelling, clowning, improv, theatre and even comedy wrestling.
With so much going on - we wanted to share the very best comedians, acts, and shows you need to see at the Glasgow Comedy Festival, whether you're a comedy fan or not!