Glaswegians share stories of Strathclyde University’s Students’ Union after closure

Former Strathclyde University students and Glaswegians have been sharing their stories about its legendary Students’ Union, following its closure last week.

What: The union, the biggest student association building in Europe, will be moving to a new location on Richmond Street.

But the announcement that the union would be closing led to an outpouring of stories.

As well as featuring numerous bars - which helped make it a popular spot for young Glaswegians - the venue also hosted gigs from acts including The Who, Fleetwood Mac, The Ramones and Talking Heads.

What were people saying: Sharing their memories on Facebook, many people recalled their memories of the union. Stories ranged from touching to comical.

Craig Bowman posted: “Met my wife in Reds bar backing in 1995, when I was a slender 18 year old.”

Another person said: “Locked in a cleaner’s cupboard because I thought it was a toilet.”

Anne Marie Hillan added: “My big memories are of an amazing night of Rik Mayall and Ben Elton in stand up comedy at the height of The Young Ones popularity and of Michael Heseltine being unable to get in to the union because of us students blockading the way.”

Jim Devine commented: “Was suspended for jumping in the lift and had to go to a hearing at the Student Union by them union president Jim Murphy MP.”