Great Glaswegians: 16 of the world-famous and most influential Glaswegians of all time

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Aug 2024, 11:26 BST

Glasgow has produced many great sons and daughters - here are just 15 of the most influential

Glasgow has made a major mark on world history, driven innovation, industry and culture from the city and exported talented people who made their mark all over the world.

People make Glasgow - that’s true as any slogan can be, that’s why today we wanted to celebrate some of the greatest Glaswegians ever.

Take a look below at 16 of the most influential Glaswegians of all time.

The Big Yin brought Glasgow's patter to the world - marking Glasgow is a city worth a lot more than just some old ships.

1. Sir Billy Connolly

The Big Yin brought Glasgow's patter to the world - marking Glasgow is a city worth a lot more than just some old ships.

Alex Ferguson has always championed Glasgow - known as one of the best football managers of all time.

2. Sir Alex Ferguson

Alex Ferguson has always championed Glasgow - known as one of the best football managers of all time.

Glasgow-born author and artist Alasdair Gray was a polymath - an incredible writer and artist, he is best known for his work, Lanark.

3. Alasdair Gray

Glasgow-born author and artist Alasdair Gray was a polymath - an incredible writer and artist, he is best known for his work, Lanark.

Charles Rennie Mackintosh was a Scottish architect who today is credited as “a leader of the Glasgow style”. He designed many of the best known buildings around Glasgow.

4. Charles Rennie Mackintosh

Charles Rennie Mackintosh was a Scottish architect who today is credited as "a leader of the Glasgow style". He designed many of the best known buildings around Glasgow.

