Glasgow has made a major mark on world history, driven innovation, industry and culture from the city and exported talented people who made their mark all over the world.

People make Glasgow - that’s true as any slogan can be, that’s why today we wanted to celebrate some of the greatest Glaswegians ever.

Take a look below at 16 of the most influential Glaswegians of all time.

1 . Sir Billy Connolly The Big Yin brought Glasgow's patter to the world - marking Glasgow is a city worth a lot more than just some old ships. | BBC

2 . Sir Alex Ferguson Alex Ferguson has always championed Glasgow - known as one of the best football managers of all time. | Manchester United via Getty Imag

3 . Alasdair Gray Glasgow-born author and artist Alasdair Gray was a polymath - an incredible writer and artist, he is best known for his work, Lanark. | Contributed Photo: Supplied

4 . Charles Rennie Mackintosh Charles Rennie Mackintosh was a Scottish architect who today is credited as “a leader of the Glasgow style”. He designed many of the best known buildings around Glasgow. | via Pxfuel