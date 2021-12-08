Increasing concern for missing 72-year-old from Summerston

Rose Armstrong was last seen on Tuesday.
Rose (72) was last seen by her family on Tuesday at 4pm in Kelso Street, Yoker.
After leaving her family, Rose’s intentions were to return to her home address in Summerston, however she has failed to do so and her current whereabouts are unknown.
Police Scotland said Rose’s friends and family are becoming increasingly concerned for her. It is believed that Rose has since been seen by a member of the public at about 11pm on Tuesday in Carnwath, South Lanarkshire.
At this time she was driving her 13 plate black Ford Fiesta. The member of the public directed her to drive in the general direction of Carluke to find her way home to Glasgow, however it is unknown if she did so. Rose has no known links to South Lanarkshire and it is possible she was in the area after having become lost whilst driving. Rose has made no contact with her family which is out of character. Rose is described as being white Scottish, 5’2” tall, with short fair/blonde hair, blue eyes and possibly wearing glasses. She was last seen wearing a mustard yellow River Island coat from River Island, black leggings and possibly black Ugg boots.
Sergeant Adrian Moore from Maryhill Police station said: “Rose has been missing for a number of hours now, this is completely out of character for her and her family are understandably worried. I am concerned that Rose has become disorientated and is unable to find her way home due to being in an unknown area at night. We have a number of police resources out looking for Rose and I am now looking for the assistance from the public.” If you believe you have seen Rose or have any information please contact 101 quoting incident no. 3741 of 7 December 2021.