Increasing concern for missing 72-year-old from Summerston

Police are appealing for information in a bid to trace missing Summerston woman Rose Armstrong.

Rose Armstrong was last seen on Tuesday.

Rose (72) was last seen by her family on Tuesday at 4pm in Kelso Street, Yoker.

After leaving her family, Rose’s intentions were to return to her home address in Summerston, however she has failed to do so and her current whereabouts are unknown.

Police Scotland said Rose’s friends and family are becoming increasingly concerned for her. It is believed that Rose has since been seen by a member of the public at about 11pm on Tuesday in Carnwath, South Lanarkshire.

At this time she was driving her 13 plate black Ford Fiesta. The member of the public directed her to drive in the general direction of Carluke to find her way home to Glasgow, however it is unknown if she did so. Rose has no known links to South Lanarkshire and it is possible she was in the area after having become lost whilst driving. Rose has made no contact with her family which is out of character. Rose is described as being white Scottish, 5’2” tall, with short fair/blonde hair, blue eyes and possibly wearing glasses. She was last seen wearing a mustard yellow River Island coat from River Island, black leggings and possibly black Ugg boots.