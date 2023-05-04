Lewis Capaldi among the first artists to receive Brits Billion Award, which celebrates artists who have surpassed one billion UK streams across their career

Lewis Capaldi has received one of the first Brits Billion awards in recognition of having over one billion UK streams across his career. The newly-launched award comes from the BPI – the voice of independent and major record labels across the UK, and the number of streams were calculated by the Official Charts Company.

The Glasgow-born singer reposted a video on his Instagram story from the Brits in which he thanked fans for the streams and the Brits for the award. Lewis was the first winner to be featured on the Instagram account in a post captioned: “Some say he’s a phenomenon, others say he’s a legend. We say he’s hit one billion streams in the UK and has his own BRIT Billion Award; it’s @lewiscapaldi!”

In the clip, Lewis said: “Thank you to the Brits for my Brit Billion Award. It’s pretty incredible; a billion streams in the UK, which is wild. It’s mad to have a stream for each time I've slept with one of your mothers. Thanks a lot; see you later.”

Fans commented to express their excitement for Lewis alongside their enjoyment of the joke concerning sleeping with people’s mothers. One commented: “Congrats! Love how he never misses a chance to make a silly joke. What a guy,” and another added: “So well deserved!!”

Lewis was joined by a number of well-known recipients including ABBA, Mariah Carey, Ellie Goulding, Coldplay and George Ezra. According to the Brits website , a total of 13 artists received the award on 4 May.

Lewis Capaldi has started a feud with Michael Bublé for keeping his latest single off the top of the charts

For Lewis, the award comes shortly after a string of successes including receiving his fifth UK number 1 for his latest single ‘Wish You The Best.’ The music video for the single has also taken the internet by storm, as users react to the heartbreaking scenes on TikTok.

The single is the fourth one to be released from Lewis’ new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent,’ which will be released on 19 May. The album will feature 12 tracks, with the Apple Music Edition including two additional songs.

Following the release, Lewis will embark on five recently announced “intimate” shows in in which he will play acoustic sessions and answer questions. Fans will also receive a copy of the album in support of the local record stores that the events are being held at. Lewis announced that tickets will cost around £20.

