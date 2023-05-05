Tickets for Lewis Capaldi’s Behind The Music performances went on sale at 10 am on 5 May and sold out ‘instantly’

Lewis Capaldi sold out tickets for his “intimate” ‘Behind The Music’ shows almost instantly. He announced the shows on Wednesday 3 May, and tickets went on sale this morning (5 May) at 10am.

The Glasgow-born singer, 26, surprised fans by adding an additional show at each location he plans to perform at – doubling his shows from five to 10. Despite adding the extra shows, tickets still sold out almost instantly.

Lewis took to his Instagram story shortly after tickets went on sale to thank fans for selling out tickets so quickly. The story featured a screenshot of the 10 sold out shows with the caption: “You sold them all out like as I refreshed the page at 10am on the dot. Very very surreal. Thank you so much to everyone who managed to get a ticket for these.”

The events will celebrate the release of his new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent,’ which will be released on 19 May. The first event kicks off the same day at Kingston Pryzm with one at 5pm and one at 7pm.

Events will continue until 24 May and are in partnership with local record stores. They will consist of a Q&A with Lewis about the album along with an acoustic performance. Fans will also receive a copy of the album with their ticket purchase.

When thanking fans on his Instagram story, Lewis also teased some upcoming “secret bits” that have yet to be announced. The caption read: “Wish I could do more of these in other places but [I] don’t have any free dates at all! Have a couple of other secret bits I haven’t announced yet. News [is] coming v v v soon! X.”

Lewis also added on Twitter : “All tickets went for all of them in literally a split second thank u all so so f***ing much!!!!! ❤Can’t wait for theseeeee x.”

Fans expressed both excitement and disappointment in the comments depending on whether or not they were able to get their hands on one of the limited tickets. One fan said: “Don’t know what’s more stressful, defusing a bomb or refreshing that page for tickets, but we got one!” Another added: “NO!!! This is unbelievably unfair....how can I have tickets in my basket....be in a checkout queue and then be told they’re sold out!!!”

‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ will consist of 12 tracks, with two bonus tracks featured on the Apple Music Edition. The album will be released ahead of the UK leg of Lewis’ tour in which he will headline multiple shows including Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival.

