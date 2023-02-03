Television presenter Carol was joined by her daughter Katie at Lewis Capaldi’s show in Cardiff

Carol Vorderman and her daughter Katie enjoyed a “great night” together at Lewis Capaldi’s show in Cardiff on Wednesday.

The former Countdown host, 62, who lives in Bristol, took to Instagram to share the fun she had at the Forget Me singer’s concert with her rarely-seen daughter Katie, 32.

Giving a glimpse into their time backstage at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, she gushed about having had the opportunity to spend time with Lewis and his voice coach Yvie Burnett.

Lewis Capaldi has just finished the UK dates for his Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent tour and is set to continue to perform across Europe throughout February with dates in Poland, Austria and Germany.

Carol appeared in good spirits as the Scottish singer joined her to film a short clip for her 306,000 social media followers, where she described his performance as “bloody amazing” while he argued that he was “average at best”.

The TV presenter also shared footage watching Lewis’s performance as she was joined by Katie and Yvie at the side of the stage. The trio were all smiles as they posed for a selfie backstage at the memorable show.

Captioning the post, Carol wrote: “LEWIS CAPALDI What a great night...

“OMG Lewis @lewiscapaldi you’re amazing.

“Backstage with my Scottish sis @yvieburnett....Lewis voice coach (and to Sam Smith too....she’s one of the best in the world....and I love her to bits ❤️❤️❤️

“Inspired my girl @katie.science to get her guitar out again and do some open mic gigs 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼”

Almost 3,000 people liked the Instagram post and commented on Carol’s ageless appearance in the photos.

The TV personality shares daughter Katie and son Cameron, 25, with ex-husband Patrick King, who she was married to from 1990 to 2000.

She spoke candidly about her love life since the split with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in an appearance on ITV’s This Morning last month.

Having had two failed marriages, Carol explained that she has spent the past decade feeling “much freer” and now enjoys time with “five special friends” instead of being tied to one romantic partner.

Revealing that she’s been dating some for years, Carol said: “One’s 11 years, one’s seven years, you know everyone is single. It’s a happy place. I hasten to add I’m not into one night stands.

Carol Vorderman (Getty Images)

“The language around a woman of my generation is that if you had more than one partner when you got married you were this you were that. Everything was derogatory about a woman, that was the environment I was growing up in. It was like "she’s desperate", everything was judgmental.

“Well you can take all that and you can throw it out the window, that’s my polite way of saying it.”

She added: “But there’s no harm being done. It’s a happy place to live. The only thing I was sold when I was young was a fairytale with a poor girl meets a prince. They get married and they lived happily ever after.’